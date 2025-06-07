Jane Street Group LLC Sells 286,235 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 286,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $6.61 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

