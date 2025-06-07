Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFZ. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 108,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BFZ opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $517,320.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,802,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,133,963.67. This represents a 1.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.