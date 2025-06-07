Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,394 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AVIR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.