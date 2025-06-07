Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.51 and traded as high as C$6.98. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.96, with a volume of 472,656 shares trading hands.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 1.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$167,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$292,500.00. Insiders sold 120,856 shares of company stock worth $801,568 over the last 90 days. 15.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.