KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

KLX Energy Services Stock Up 11.2%

KLXE stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 244.12%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at KLX Energy Services

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director Thomas P. Mccaffrey sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $97,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,709.95. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

