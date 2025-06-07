Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.42. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.