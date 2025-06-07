Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

