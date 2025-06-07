LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in LENZ Therapeutics were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LENZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 374,326 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 142,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LENZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LENZ opened at $31.96 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $899.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

