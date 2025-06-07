Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $317.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $366.00 to $317.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.96.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $265.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

