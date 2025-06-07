MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 16,664.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MasTec worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

MTZ stock opened at $163.82 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.48.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

