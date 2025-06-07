Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,398 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 7.7% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

