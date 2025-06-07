MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MIN opened at $2.67 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%.

(Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.