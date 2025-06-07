Michael (Mike) McLaren Acquires 221 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £499.46 ($675.68).

Get FDM Group alerts:

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael (Mike) McLaren sold 13,699 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £30,959.74 ($41,882.77).

On Tuesday, March 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 225 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £497.25 ($672.69).

FDM Group Price Performance

LON:FDM opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.86) on Friday. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 206 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 449.50 ($6.08). The stock has a market cap of £230.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.22.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

FDM Group ( LON:FDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. FDM Group had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Analysts anticipate that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDM Group

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.