Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Axiom Investors LLC DE’s 4th Largest Position

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,481,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 172,282 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.7% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,045,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 848,018 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $357,440,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.13.

MSFT stock opened at $470.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $473.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

