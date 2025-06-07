Millennium Management LLC Acquires 25,863 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Joint alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Joint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Joint by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Joint by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Joint by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of JYNT opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $183.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Joint had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Joint announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Joint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JYNT

About Joint

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.