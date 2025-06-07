Millennium Management LLC Acquires 27,088 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Omeros by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Omeros by 1,036.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Omeros Profile

(Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

