Millennium Management LLC Acquires 7,565 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Endava alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Endava by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,533,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 842,433 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Endava by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,806,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,807,000 after acquiring an additional 805,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Endava by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 560,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,698,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Endava by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,137,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after acquiring an additional 297,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Trading Up 5.0%

NYSE:DAVA opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $973.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

View Our Latest Report on Endava

About Endava

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.