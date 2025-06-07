Millennium Management LLC Buys 135,538 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 682.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 126.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 230,259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. This represents a 17.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,765.75. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $116,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UUUU stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

