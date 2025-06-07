Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 4,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in EVERTEC by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on EVERTEC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $251,125.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,135.45. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $279,660.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,738.20. This trade represents a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,856 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

