Millennium Management LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,187 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $10,174,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $19.35 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

