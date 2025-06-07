Millennium Management LLC Invests $771,000 in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNGX opened at $4.26 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $461.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.