Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,841 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 target price on AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,363 shares in the company, valued at $808,713.12. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AdvanSix Price Performance
Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.
AdvanSix Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
