Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAT. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, KKM Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $626.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

