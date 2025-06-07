Millennium Management LLC Makes New $721,000 Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manitowoc

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,990,432.56. This represents a 0.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTW opened at $10.98 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $389.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

