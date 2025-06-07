Millennium Management LLC Makes New $802,000 Investment in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 147,148 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,645,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Konrad Wayson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $71,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,424. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $89,468. Insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $493.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.78 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. Analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.