Millennium Management LLC Makes New $862,000 Investment in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $593.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.52. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $35.13.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Donna Lucas bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,339.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,320.68. This trade represents a 28.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSBC shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $38.50 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.