Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 161,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on ALDX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6%
Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $4,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,708.42. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aldeyra Therapeutics
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.