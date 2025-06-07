Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 161,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALDX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $4,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,708.42. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.