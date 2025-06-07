Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCML. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 3,097.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

BayCom Stock Up 1.8%

BCML opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $294.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.54. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

