Millennium Management LLC Sells 115,923 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,923 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $18,892,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 318,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Scholastic by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

SCHL opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $507.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

