Millennium Management LLC Sells 15,783 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AZZ by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in AZZ by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $4,037,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AZZ by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $2,309,227.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,160,013.04. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.78 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.