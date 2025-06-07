Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Red Violet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Red Violet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Red Violet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Red Violet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Red Violet by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Red Violet news, Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,502.34. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,991,121.60. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,400. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 1.69. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

