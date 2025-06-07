Millennium Management LLC Sells 663,908 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,908 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nikola alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Nikola by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Trading Down 28.7%

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.