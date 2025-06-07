Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mitek Systems by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 136,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $464.20 million, a PE ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.15. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

