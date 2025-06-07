Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 35,746 shares changing hands.

Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.99, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Mobile Tornado Group

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Tornado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Tornado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.