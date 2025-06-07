Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

MOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.16. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,145,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,468,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,428,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,596,000 after buying an additional 741,667 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

