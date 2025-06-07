MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $270.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $252.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.
MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on MongoDB from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.
View Our Latest Research Report on MDB
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,597,930.48. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,569 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $7,520,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.