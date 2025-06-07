Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4%

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

