Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $10.31. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 15,600 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Mullen Group Stock Up 0.2%

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

