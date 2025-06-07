Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $10.31. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 15,600 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
