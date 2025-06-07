NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 3.7%

NACCO Industries stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NACCO Industries by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in NACCO Industries by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NACCO Industries by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NACCO Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

