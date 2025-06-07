NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
NACCO Industries Stock Up 3.7%
NACCO Industries stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $39.65.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.
