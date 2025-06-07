Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Up 7.8%

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $5.53 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 465.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 1,755.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

