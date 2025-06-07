National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 2,250.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $342.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.34. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 66.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Patrick E. Beans purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $33,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,690.77. The trade was a 7.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

