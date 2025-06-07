Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.15.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. DocuSign has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,610.04. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,880.70. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,239. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,695,000 after acquiring an additional 330,136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,026.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,379,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,368 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

