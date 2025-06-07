Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.33 and traded as low as $11.80. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 242,336 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $11,752,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 631,015 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,279,000. Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 863.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 228,754 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

