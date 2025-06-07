Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.33 and traded as low as $11.80. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 242,336 shares changing hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
