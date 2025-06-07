Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $11,067,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,031,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000.
STRW opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Monday, May 12th.
In related news, Director Michael Blisko acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,883.50. This trade represents a 3.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.
