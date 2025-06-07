Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

