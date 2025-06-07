NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,325 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2%

NVDA stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

