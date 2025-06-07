Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $180.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.42.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 8,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $160.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.20. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

