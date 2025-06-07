Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average of $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.