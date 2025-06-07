Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 350.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Onestream were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onestream by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 25,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $719,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,239.44. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,083,600. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Onestream stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Onestream in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Onestream in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Onestream in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

