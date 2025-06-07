OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 378,302 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in OPENLANE by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,018.92. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

